Elizabeth "Libby" Kanipe Willis

12/9/1954 - 7/1/2020

Elizabeth "Libby" Kanipe Willis 65 wife of Stanley M. Willis lost her short-determined battle with glioblastoma cancer on July 1, 2020. She passed away peacefully under the care of the Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, Fl. for whom we are grateful for their care and kindness. She was a resident of Flagler Beach, Fl. with a second residence in Mears, Va. (Eastern Shore). Libby and Stan spent much time visiting, relaxing, and entertaining her family and their many lifetime friends on the shore at their home more commonly known as "Hooterville". Born in Norfolk, Va., she was preceded in death by her parents Rev. L. M. Kanipe and Lillian Rhyne Kanipe; brother David L. Kanipe; sister-in-law Sharon F. Kanipe. She is survived by her brother Joseph R. Kanipe and his wife Sheri A. Kanipe; niece Amy Kanipe Ratzlaff; nephew Jason Kanipe; great nieces and nephews, many cousins, and a host of long –time friends.

Libby was a cheerleader, played basketball and graduated from Parksley High School in 1973. She continued in higher education and received degrees of Associate of Science, Chowan College, 1975; Bachelor of Science, Education, East Carolina University, 1977; Master of Science, Education Leadership, Nova University, 1990.

Libby's professional 38 year career started as General Education Teacher Middle School, Edgecombe County, Rocky Mount, N.C.; General Education Teacher High School, Flagler County, Bunnell, Fl.; General Education Teacher Grade 3, Flagler County, Bunnell, Fl.; Adult Education Coordinator, Flagler County, Fl; Adult Education Supervisor, Flagler, Fl.; Assistant Principle, Indian Trails K-8 School, Flagler County, Fl; Co-English Teacher, Florida Virtual School; Regional Representative FIN East Region; Director, Research Programs/Services, University of Fl. on the Florida Inclusion Grant. She retired from UNF June 2015, but she returned to UF Jan. 2017 as an Educational Consultant and Parent Liaison with UF/FDLRS (Fl. Diagnostic and Learning Resources System) for Multidisciplinary Diagnostic Training Program (MDTP) remaining there till her passing.

Words cannot express enough our gratitude and appreciation to Libby's longtime co-worker and friend Kimberlee Oakes along with her daughter Christina, for opening their home as caregivers in Gainesville, Fl. during Libby's cancer treatments in nearby University of Florida Health Center. Angels here on earth!

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be celebrated in Flagler Beach, Fl tentatively on 3/13/2021, Eastern Daylight Savings Time day (her favorite) at Flagler Beach United Methodist Church. On the Eastern Shore of VA, a date and time still to be determined. Details for both will be forthcoming via Libby's favorite way to communicate, Facebook. She loved the multitude and this world will miss her smile, kindness, and love that she shared with all.



