Elizabeth "Libby" Lennartson
03/09/1920 - 01/21/2020
Libby Lennartson passed away on January 21, 2020 at Market Street Memory Care in Palm Coast, FL. She was predeceased by her sister Pat Scarborough, first husband Robert James Dull and her second husband John Andrew Lennartson. She is survived by son Lawrence Dull and wife Jewell of Palm Coast, son Bruce Dull and wife Elaine of Palm Coast, a daughter Roberta Bettes and husband Fred of Palm Coast, stepson Steve Lennartson and wife Donna of Burnsville, MN, stepdaughter Cindy Dalen and husband Phil of White Bear Lake, MN, brother-in-law William Scarborough of Hattiesburg, MS, niece Cathy Krohn and husband Robert of Annapolis, MD, nephew Brad Scarborough and wife Charlotte of Plano, TX, and numerous grandchildren, step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A resident of Palm Coast for almost 32 years, Libby moved here from Baltimore, MD, where she was a legal secretary. Libby was a kind and caring person, thoughtful of others and gracious in demeanor. She was very active in her church both in Baltimore and Palm Coast. She was also an avid sports fan who followed baseball in her childhood and hockey, golf, football and college basketball in her later years. She loved to play golf, bridge and rummy cube. She had an adventurous spirit and showed little fear throughout life. She will be missed by family and friends.
Libby's ashes will be interred with her first husband Robert Dull in Rittman, OH, at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be directed to Halifax Hospice at 3800 Woodbrier Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129, or Trinity Presbyterian Church at 156 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32137.
