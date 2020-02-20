|
Elizabeth "Nerve" Lewis
July 18, 1935 - February 4, 2020
Funeral Services for Mrs. Elizabeth "Nerve" Lewis, 84, Daytona Beach, who passed on Feb. 4, 2020, will be 11 AM Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, New Smyrna Beach, with Rev. Dr, Douglas A. Hamilton, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery, New Smyrna Beach,. Calling hours will be from 5 PM – 7 PM today (Fri. Feb. 21 )at Mt. Calvary M.B. Church and from 10 AM until service time at the church of Sat. Elizabeth "Nerve" Lewis was born July 18, 1935 to Buster Green and Elizabeth Alston in Plantsville, S.C. Elizabeth and her husband the Alfonso Lewis, Sr. moved to New Smyrna Beach, many years ago and she became a member of Mt. Calvary M.B. Church where she served on the Ushers Ministry. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, bingo, dancing and was always the life of the family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfonso Lewis, Sr.; children, Alfonso Lewis, Jr., Ronald Lewis and Darlene Lewis; brothers, Ollie and Howard Greene; son-in-law, Bernard Johnson and her grandson, Ronnie Evans. She is survived by her daughters, Angela Jacobs (Ronnie), Evon Johnson; sons, Leevon Lewis, Jimmy Lewis (June), Thomas Lewis and Vincent Lewis; brothers, Raymond Greene (Lila), Jimmie Greene (Frances) Buster T. Greene, Jr. and Thomas E. Greene; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, best girl friends, Laura Hutchinson and Irene Bryant. R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020