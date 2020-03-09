|
|
Elizabeth M. Hovorka "Betty"
Elizabeth M. Hovorka "Betty", a long time resident of Ormond Beach, passed away peacefully March 8, 2020, with her family at her side. Betty will be lovingly remembered by her children, Susan Couper and her husband Gregory and Peter Hovorka. Betty will be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Courtney Macdonald and her husband Morgan, Carissa, Candace, Christina Couper, Elizabeth Torry Wheat and her husband Kyle, and Katharine Hovorka, as well as her three great grand daughters, Isla and Marla Macdonald, and Rachel Karen Wheat. Betty was pre-deceased by her daughter-in-law Karen Hovorka, and her beloved husband Edwin.
Services will be private. Memorial donations in memory of Betty can be made to the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley, MA.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020