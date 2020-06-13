Elizabeth Patricia Mims FortJune 9, 2020Elizabeth Patricia Mims Fort, of DeLand, died June 9th 2020, at the age of 89. The daughter of Louie W. and Nellie L. Mims of Daytona Beach, she attended Daytona public schools and Florida State University, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, receiving both the BA and MA degrees in English. She taught junior and senior high school English in Daytona Beach, Ocala, and Teaneck, NJ. Mrs. Fort was married to Robert E. Fort, Jr., of Ocala in 1959, and moved to New York City where her husband was pursuing a doctoral degree in sacred music. In 1965 she and her family moved to DeLand, where her husband joined the Stetson University School of Music faculty. In 1967 she began teaching in the First Presbyterian Church Day School and later, as director, developed the school from a preschool/kindergarten into an alternative-style full elementary school. As a member of the First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, Mrs. Fort served as an Elder and as the chair of the Worship Committee of Central Florida Presbytery. In later years, as a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, she served as a choir member and lay reader. Mrs. Fort was a member of the international music fraternity Sigma Alpha Iota, serving as president of the local alumnae chapter and also as advisor to the student chapter at Stetson University. Throughout her years in DeLand she enjoyed attending recitals and concerts by members of the School of Music. Throughout her 55 years in DeLand, she was blessed with many friendships, including those of former students in Ocala and many of her husband's former students. Mrs. Fort is survived by her son, Robert E. Fort III, Daytona Beach, her daughter-in-law Katarzyna Hanna Potocka, also of Daytona Beach, and a daughter, Carolyn Fort, of Seattle, Washington. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 319 W. Wisconsin Ave., DeLand, date and time to be determined. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand. Donations may be made to Episcopal Relief and Development.