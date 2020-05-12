Elizabeth (Betty) TurpMarch 18, 1929 - April 27, 2020Elizabeth (Betty) Turp, 91, Village Trail, Port Orange, passed away April 27, 2020. Betty was born in Oneonta, NY, and raised in Portlandville, NY. She was the daughter of Glenn and Violette Packer. Betty married Richard Turp in 1954. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Hartwick College, Oneonta NY, and taught school in Saratoga Springs, Theresa, and Newark Valley, NY. Mrs. Turp moved to Florida with her husband and children in 1968 and was a music teacher at Westside Elementary and South Daytona Elementary for 24 years. Mrs. Turp and her husband of 52 years, Richard Turp, spent many years traveling, golfing, and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Turp, and sons Barry Turp and Jeffrey Turp. Mrs. Turp is survived by son Greg Turp and his wife Melanie, daughter Laurie Turp and her wife Chris Hanley, daughter-in-law Jan Turp, grandsons Rick Turp and his wife Kelly, Dallas Turp and his fiancé Jess Wade, and her great grandkids Caleb and Lucy Belle. Arrangements for her celebration of life are under the direction of Volusia Memorial Funeral Home in Port Orange at a date to be determined.