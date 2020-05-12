Elizabeth (Betty) Turp
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth (Betty) Turp
March 18, 1929 - April 27, 2020
Elizabeth (Betty) Turp, 91, Village Trail, Port Orange, passed away April 27, 2020. Betty was born in Oneonta, NY, and raised in Portlandville, NY. She was the daughter of Glenn and Violette Packer. Betty married Richard Turp in 1954. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Hartwick College, Oneonta NY, and taught school in Saratoga Springs, Theresa, and Newark Valley, NY. Mrs. Turp moved to Florida with her husband and children in 1968 and was a music teacher at Westside Elementary and South Daytona Elementary for 24 years. Mrs. Turp and her husband of 52 years, Richard Turp, spent many years traveling, golfing, and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Turp, and sons Barry Turp and Jeffrey Turp. Mrs. Turp is survived by son Greg Turp and his wife Melanie, daughter Laurie Turp and her wife Chris Hanley, daughter-in-law Jan Turp, grandsons Rick Turp and his wife Kelly, Dallas Turp and his fiancé Jess Wade, and her great grandkids Caleb and Lucy Belle. Arrangements for her celebration of life are under the direction of Volusia Memorial Funeral Home in Port Orange at a date to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
3863225373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved