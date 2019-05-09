Home

Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
Elizabeth "Liz" Zow

Elizabeth "Liz" Zow Obituary
Elizabeth "Liz" Zow
05/06/2019
The Home Going Celebration will be11am Saturday, May 11, 2019, at The Sanctuary, 401 E. Taylor Road, DeLand, FL. 32724. Interment Union Cemetery, W. Euclid Ave. DeLand, Florida. Immediately following the Home Going Celebration. Visitation Hours: 4-7pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home 105 W. New Hampshire Ave. DeLand, FL. 32720. On the morning of May 6, 2019, totally unexpected by her family and friends, God quietly transitioned Liz into eternity as she peacefully slept in her bed at home. Those left to cherish her memory are her two loving and devoted children, Al and (Veronica) Zow, Cary, N.C., Sandra and (Ray) Zow-Johnson, Deltona, FL; Grandchildren: Allen Zow, Jr., Alanna Zow and Megan Elizabeth Johnson. Siblings: Sam and (Katherine) Zow, New Smyrna Beach, FL,Annie Dawson, Debary, FL. A wonderful host of nieces and nephews, cousins, close family, saints and friends. Please log onto ADJUnity.com for the full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019
