Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella MacKenzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella B. (Tootsie) MacKenzie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella B. (Tootsie) MacKenzie Obituary
Ella B. (Tootsie) MacKenzie
April 7, 2020
Ella B. (Tootsie) MacKenzie, age 77, of Orange City, passed away April 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by husband, Robert C. (Mac) MacKenzie of 59 years; 3 daughters, Pamela Peerless and her husband Mike, Donna Davidson, and Michelle Chartrand and her husband George; 5 siblings, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by parents Albert and Dorothy Lyons; and brothers Joseph Lyons, and Frank Lyons. Additional information can be found @ lankfordfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -