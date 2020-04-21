|
|
Ella B. (Tootsie) MacKenzie
April 7, 2020
Ella B. (Tootsie) MacKenzie, age 77, of Orange City, passed away April 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by husband, Robert C. (Mac) MacKenzie of 59 years; 3 daughters, Pamela Peerless and her husband Mike, Donna Davidson, and Michelle Chartrand and her husband George; 5 siblings, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by parents Albert and Dorothy Lyons; and brothers Joseph Lyons, and Frank Lyons. Additional information can be found @ lankfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020