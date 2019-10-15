|
Ella Jane Ward
April 17, 1935 - October 12, 2019
Ella Jane Ward, age 84, of Edgewater, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence. Born in New Boston, Ohio to Albert Clay and Emily Catherine Veach Aldridge, Ella came to the area 47 years ago from her birthplace. A retail manager, Ella worked for Flowers Baking Company for over 39 years. She attended Bella Vista Baptist Church, played bingo at AmVets every Wednesday night, and was a member. Ella volunteered at United Methodist Church, New Smyrna Beach, enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles, reading, and playing cards. She loved to cook and bake for family and friends. She went out of her way to help her neighbors, a hands on neighbor. Ella was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Survivors include her 3 daughters, Cindy Smith (Ben Key), of Anawalt, WV; Kathy (Jim) Flatley, of Holly Hill; Becky (Bill) Baldwin, of Edgewater; daughter-in-law, Kat Pletcher, of Lexington, NC, 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Deanie Hopes, of Ormond Beach and Opal Sherman, of Walbridge, OH; Also survived by many nieces, nephews and many friends. Ella was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 22 years, Jennings Nelson; her sister, Wanda Faye Aldridge and her son, Clay Pletcher. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Bella Vista Baptist Church, with Pastor John March and the Reverend Marty Pennington, officiating. Burial will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens. Friends will be received on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Chapel and Friday, October 18, 2019 from Noon to 1:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of the flowers, the family suggest donations to Bella Vista Baptist Church, 3232 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater, FL 32141, or Mainstreet Church, 5465 Moline-Martin Rd. Walbridge, OH 43465. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019