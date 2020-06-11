Ella Lemmen Lawless
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ella Lemmen Lawless
8/5/1932 - 5/31/2020
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Ella Lemmen Lawless (age 87) at Brookdale, Ormond Beach, FL. Ella, a long time Florida resident, went peacefully in her sleep Sunday night May 31st, 2020.
Born in East Moriches, NY on August 5, 1932, Ella attended and graduated from East Moriches schools and continued her education to become a licensed cosmetologist in New York, NY. She married Matthew Lawless on October 28, 1951 and they moved to Riverhead, NY and raised 8 children.
In 1980, Ella and Matt moved to Florida, first to Brooksville then Deland, finally settling in New Smyrna Beach. Sadly, Matt passed away on 7/31/2001, only months before their 50th wedding anniversary.
As a woman ahead of her time, Ella began her career as a hair stylist in Jamesport, NY and continued to find new successes for her creativity in interior decorating and fashion design. Later in life, her artistic talents blossomed as she fell in love with watercolor painting, becoming a multi - award winning artist and beloved teacher, active in the New Smyrna Beach arts community. She continued to experiment with her art through acrylics and mixed media.
Ella will be remembered to her family and friends as loving life, laughs and ice cold Moscoto wine. She was always up for the next adventure - close to home (Zephyrhills) or far away (Italy), it didn't matter as long as there would be fun, good food and good times. But most of all, she loved her family and spent as much time with them as she could.
Ella is survived by her 8 children: Deborah Lawless, Susan Lawless (Richard) Glassman, Matthew (Juliana) Lawless, Diane Lawless (Joseph) Cabalquinto, Kathleen Lawless, Michael (Karen) Lawless, Richard (Nancy) Lawless, Kerri (Scott ) Lawless and her 15 grandchildren: Samantha, Lauran, Kathryn, Zoe (Susan), Matthew , Kristina (Matthew), Isabel, Seth (Diane), Michael (Kathleen), Jennifer, Sarah, Michael (Michael), Annabeth, Marycate, Jamilyn, Rac (Richard), Camille (Kerri) and 3 great grandchildren Abe, Anika and Irene.
She is also survived by her siblings: Josef (Janet) Lemmen, Elizabeth Hamlin, Erick (Janet) Lemmen.
Due to current health concerns, the service will be planned and confirmed for a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved