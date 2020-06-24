Ella McMullenJune 18, 2020Funeral Services (Private) for Mrs. Ella McMullen, 78, Daytona Bch, who passed on June 18, 2020 will be at 11 AM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Jeffrey Robinson, Sr., pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Daytona Memorial Park. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Thurs, June 25) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. and from 10 AM until service time at the church on Friday. She was baptized and was an active member of New Hope M.B. Church, Alachua, FL and was a graduate of A. L. Mebane High School where she played basketball. An active member of Mt. Carmel MBC for 50+ years, the Angelic Choir, Deaconess, Women of Grace Missionaries, Sunday School Teacher, Sr. Citizens Group and Mt Zion NE Coast Association plus Retiree of Volusia County Schools. She leaves her husband of 50+ years, Evon McMullen; son: Scott McMullen; sister: Geneva Moore (Tommie); sisters-in-law: Patricia Jones, Lenora Welch Jones, Lottie Ann Barr (Charlie), and Geneva Hampton, relatives and friends.