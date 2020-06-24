Ella McMullen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ella McMullen
June 18, 2020
Funeral Services (Private) for Mrs. Ella McMullen, 78, Daytona Bch, who passed on June 18, 2020 will be at 11 AM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Jeffrey Robinson, Sr., pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Daytona Memorial Park. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Thurs, June 25) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. and from 10 AM until service time at the church on Friday. She was baptized and was an active member of New Hope M.B. Church, Alachua, FL and was a graduate of A. L. Mebane High School where she played basketball. An active member of Mt. Carmel MBC for 50+ years, the Angelic Choir, Deaconess, Women of Grace Missionaries, Sunday School Teacher, Sr. Citizens Group and Mt Zion NE Coast Association plus Retiree of Volusia County Schools. She leaves her husband of 50+ years, Evon McMullen; son: Scott McMullen; sister: Geneva Moore (Tommie); sisters-in-law: Patricia Jones, Lenora Welch Jones, Lottie Ann Barr (Charlie), and Geneva Hampton, relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved