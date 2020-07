Or Copy this URL to Share

Ellen Marie Berry

10/06/1958 - 06/28/2020

Ellen Marie Berry 61, passed away peacefully at her home in Ormond by the Sea. She is survived by her husband of 39 years Bryan Charles Berry, her sister Christine Shay (Michael) and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home and a full obituary can be found on their website.



