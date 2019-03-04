|
Ellen Marie Davis
02/26/2019
Ellen Marie Davis, 59, passed away at home in Port St. Lucie on February 26, 2019. Ellie was born in Daytona Beach and raised in Ponce Inlet. She graduated from Spruce Creek High School in 1977. In 1984 she joined the Coast Guard following in her grandfather's (Chief Edward I. Meyer) footsteps. Chief Meyer was the last Civilian Lighthouse Keeper at the Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse. During her career, Boatswain's Mate First Class Davis ran a 44-foot lifeboat on Lake Erie, maintained aids to navigation in the Florida Keys and worked on District Seven's Tactical Law Enforcement Team in Miami. While assigned to Key West, she stood duty at the light station on Loggerhead Key, her grandfather's last duty station. In 1999 Ellie became Officer in Charge of the Aids to Navigation Team in Fort Pierce. She retired in 2004 with 20 years of service. She then earned her USCG Charter Boat Captain's Master License, 100 ton, to operate and inspect vessels. She was known as "Captain Ellie". You could always find Ellie with either a fishing pole in her hand or playing a round of golf with friends. Ellie was predeceased by her father, Earl Davis. She is survived by her mother, Gladys Davis and sister, Julia Davis, both of Ponce Inlet, and a cousin Dana Fischer of Port Orange. She also leaves behind her faithful companion dog, Shammy. She will be missed by so many. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ponce de Leon Lighthouse Endowment Fund.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019