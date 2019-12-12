Home

Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-5373
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Ellen "Peggy" Tanges


1932 - 2019
Ellen "Peggy" Tanges Obituary
Ellen "Peggy" Tanges
Dec. 18, 1932 - Dec. 9, 2019
Ellen "Peggy" Tanges passed away peacefully at her son's home on December 9, 2019. She was born in Damascus, VA on December 18, 1932 and moved to Ormond Beach from Long Island, NY in 1965. Peggy attended Baldwin Business College in NY. Through the years, Peggy and her husband, John "Jack", worked several manufacturing businesses that they owned doing Prime Government contracts. She was the contract administrator and comptroller, and was nominated as Business Woman of the Year in 1996. After retiring, Peggy and Jack loved to travel and went everywhere from skiing in Switzerland to RVing with Irene out West in Bear Country. She also enjoyed golfing, boating, and gambling. Peggy was a member of First United Methodist Church on Halifax in Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach Boat Club, and Daytona Beach Ski Club. Peggy joins her mother, Irene Patterson; devoted husband of 61 years, John Tanges, Jr.; and her beloved son, John Tanges III, in Heaven. Peggy is survived by her loving son, David (Anita) of Ormond Beach; granddaughter, Allison Tanges and children, Tiffany, Savannah, and Abigail; granddaughter, Ashley Holland (James) and children, JT, Clayten, and Jacksen; sister, Betty French of Ormond Beach; and many nieces and nephews. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be Monday, December 16th from 4-7pm with Celebration of Life Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 17th at 1pm, both at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Peggy's name to , Halifax Hospice of Ormond Beach, or to a favorite .

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
