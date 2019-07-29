|
Elliott Jay Smith
Elliott J. Smith, age 69, beloved father, grandfather, brother, cousin and friend to so many, left a hole in our hearts when he moved on to the next chapter in his life journey July 16. He will be remembered for his gentle loving spirit, his delight in learning, his ability to patiently fix ANYTHING and for his universal reputation for being "the nicest man I ever knew."
Elliott loved long hikes out west, biking, kayaking, and spending time with friends and family. He kept up with all of these activities despite battling colon cancer. His positive "never-give-up" attitude made him a joy to be around, right to the end.
Elliott leaves behind his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Carlie Smith of St. Petersburg, his son Jesse Smith of Ormond, their mother Gale Littlejohn, his brother Carter and sister Suzy and "brother" Doug Hackett, all of DeLand, friend and loving companion Shelley Lofthouse of Ormond, granddaughters Allie, Isla and Cora, numerous cousins and countless friends.
In his memory, practice random acts of kindness, show respect for our environment, don't be afraid to say "I love you" and get a colonoscopy!! Donations to Shriners Hospital or St. Jude's Hospital for Children would be something Elliott would love.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10:30 on the beach at San Jose Drive in Ormond-by-the-Sea.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 29 to July 30, 2019