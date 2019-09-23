|
Elmer Eugene "Pops" Slayton
Nov. 8, 1917 - Sep. 22, 2019
Elmer Eugene "Pops" Slayton, 101, New Smyrna Beach, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at his home. Mr. Slayton, a U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II, was born in Lincoln, IL and originally moved to the area in 1960 from Rome, IL. He was a residential contractor for 40 years and owner of Slayton Construction in New Smyrna Beach before his retirement. After his retirement in 1978, he and his wife Clarine "Lady" moved to Cullowhee, NC where they spent many wonderful years before returning to New Smyrna Beach in 1996. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Downey Council #4934, New Smyrna Beach. Survivors include two sons, Michael E. (Catherine) Slayton and Ronald L. (Kelly) Slayton of New Smyrna Beach; one daughter, Sandra S. (Juergen) Paton of Edgewater; one sister, Pauline Watson of Edgewater; six grandchildren, Tim Smith, Andrea Simmons, Michelle and Jennifer Slayton, Billy (Amy) Leven and Erica Barber and four great grandchildren, Tim and Devon Smith, Alaysia Martin and Faith Barber. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Clarine M. "Lady" Slayton in 2015. Memorial Mass will be 11 AM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019