Elmer Paynter Lingo III
03/01/1937 - 03/14/2019
Elmer Paynter Lingo III, 82, of South Daytona, Fl., passed away surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren, on March 14, in Port Orange, Fl. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1pm Sunday, April 7th at The Riverside Pavilion, 3431 South Ridgewood Avenue Port Orange, Fl., with Deacon Mark Nash of Asheville North Carolina, officiating.
Elmer was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to Marion and Elmer Paynter Lingo Jr.
on March 1, 1937. He graduated high school in Haddon Heights, N.J. and
attended LaSalle University on a baseball scholarship. He married the
former Suzanne Barnwell on September 5, 1959 in Haddonfield N.J. In 1973, Elmer moved his family to South Daytona, Fl. Elmer coached baseball in the South Daytona little league as well as coaching basketball at Our Lady of Lourdes School and Father Lopez High School. Elmer enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at many gatherings in his home. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and beach going. Elmer always had a deep fondness for the many pets that he had through the years. Elmer is preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Lingo. Elmer is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne. Two daughters, Michelle (Jim) Riley of Jacksonville, Fl. and Tamie (Jim) Ashby of Port Orange, FL. Four sons, Mark (Bobbie) Lingo of South Daytona, Fl., Scott (Lani) Lingo of Ormond Beach, Fl., Todd (Melissa) Lingo of Wilbur-by-the-Sea, Fl. and Kurt (Gina) Lingo of South Daytona, Fl. One sister, Marianne Gravenor of Daytona Beach, Fl. and one brother, William Lingo of South Daytona, Fl. Elmer is also blessed with 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Port Orange Hospice or the Volusia County Humane Society. The family of Elmer wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the 5th floor RN's, CNA's and the Environmental Services team in the France Tower at Halifax Hospital, for providing exceptional care and compassion to Elmer during his stay.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019