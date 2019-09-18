Home

Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Elmer William "Bill" Russell


1923 - 2019
Elmer William "Bill" Russell Obituary
Elmer William "Bill" Russell
July 10, 1923 - Sep. 15, 2019
The Family of Elmer W. "Bill" Russell announces that he passed peacefully after a short illness and is now reunited with our mother, the late Elizabeth L. Russell, in the loving arms of our Lord and Heavenly Father, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was 96 years old. Born in Cincinnati, OH, the only child of the late Maude Wingfield Russell and Elmer W. Russell, Sr., on July 10, 1923. They moved to Florida when he was 3 years old. Bill had 2 children who have pre-deceased him. He was a loving husband to Betty; they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on October 15, 2016. He leaves behind to remember him, his sons and daughter, Robert D. Ravan, John E. Ravan, and Karen Y. Torpy, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Bill loved life. He took advantage of every opportunity he had to venture out into the world as often as he could. He was an honored Marine Sergeant in World War II; a Boy Scout Leader for many years; a pilot; and home builder. He built SummerTrees subdivision in Port Orange, FL, always concerned about saving as many trees and natural habitat as possible.. He built 2 banks and numerous houses prior to SummerTrees. His passion was exploring the great outdoors. He hiked at least 500 miles of the Appalachian Trail until he was no longer able to do so. He and his wife traveled to Canada, and all over the country to every state except Hawaii in their motorhome. In 2005, Bill and Betty sold their beloved home and 18 acres on Spruce Creek when caring for it became too much for them to handle. They sold the property to the city of Port Orange, where it will remain a nature preserve and park. In his last days, all my father could talk about was going to find Betty in Heaven so that they would be together forever. He is now at peace. We love you and miss you, Dad. Services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lohmans Funeral Home at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, FL. Phone 386-267-1100 or 386-226-1100.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
