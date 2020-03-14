|
Elmo Frederick Heaton
Nov. 20, 1964 - March 3, 2020
On March 3rd, 2020, Elmo Heaton, 55 of South Daytona, Florida peacefully passed away in his home. He was born in Oak Park, IL, Attended and Graduated from The Florida School for the Deaf and Blind. He was the Employee of the Year in 1994 at the Conklin Center and received the State of Florida Division of Blind Services Meritorious Service Award in 1991. He was a resource to many kitchen managers in the Ormond and Daytona Beach areas.He was employed at Sloppy Joes in Daytona Beach and was a long-time member of the Riverbend Community Church in Ormond Beach.
He was non-verbal and legally blind from birth and his family and friends brought him great joy and comfort. He did all things with focus, determination and excellence. While unable to communicate in a traditional manner, he shared laughs and stories in his special way. He was well known and loved in all of the communities he lived over the past thirty years. He is survived his Parents, Larry and Dottie Heaton of Jacksonville; his Brothers, Larry II of Mt. Pleasant, NJ, Kent of Savannah, Eric of Huntsville, AL and David II of Humble, TX. He is preceded in death by his sister, Tannice Jo Heaton-Titta. At his direction, Elmo was cremated. We will gather to Celebrate His Life at 1:00 PM on April 4th at Riverbend Community Church, located at 2080 W Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020