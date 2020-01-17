|
Elna Rosenthal
06/09/1935 - 01/10/2020
A beautiful spirit has left the confines of this Earth. We lost our Beloved Mother on January 10th, 2020. A strong, independent woman, Elna is survived by 4 Sons, Mark, Bruce, Jeff and Paul. She was the sage Mother in Law to Farah and Terry, and Grandmother to Roxana, Zachary and Matthew. She will be dearly missed and is now comfortable in Heaven with her beloved Dog, Jolie (among others) in her lap! Love you and miss you Mom! You did not go gently into the night.
Due to her love of animals, please make any donations to your local Shelter or Rescue Group. Thank you.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020