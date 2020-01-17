Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elna Rosenthal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elna Rosenthal


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elna Rosenthal Obituary
Elna Rosenthal
06/09/1935 - 01/10/2020
A beautiful spirit has left the confines of this Earth. We lost our Beloved Mother on January 10th, 2020. A strong, independent woman, Elna is survived by 4 Sons, Mark, Bruce, Jeff and Paul. She was the sage Mother in Law to Farah and Terry, and Grandmother to Roxana, Zachary and Matthew. She will be dearly missed and is now comfortable in Heaven with her beloved Dog, Jolie (among others) in her lap! Love you and miss you Mom! You did not go gently into the night.
Due to her love of animals, please make any donations to your local Shelter or Rescue Group. Thank you.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -