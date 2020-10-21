Eloise Byrd Doster

May 1, 1922 - October 15, 2020

Eloise Byrd Doster was born Norma Eloise Byrd on May 1st of 1922 in Gainesville, Georgia. As an elementary school girl she and her family moved to Monroe, Georgia where she met her childhood sweetheart and soulmate, Grover Cleveland Doster, Jr. Married on January 16, 1943, they were married until his passing on January 25, 2015. Through those seventy-two years they lived in over fifty homes and endured many separations due to Grover's career in the Marine Corps, Eloise maintained a home for him to return to from three wars and many other tours of duty. A loving mother of three, and a tireless volunteer (thirty years with the American Red Cross), she found time for others and always had a ready smile and a sympathetic ear for anyone. There are many mementos and artifacts, like needlepoint, cross-stitch, and sewn or knitted items that remain as reminders of her loving and ceaseless work. Reluctantly, she left us on October 15, 2020, to be with her husband and two children (Cleve Byrd Doster and Norma Doster Lopatin) who have gone before her. She is survived by her son David Doster (wife Debbie), son-in-law Andrew Lopatin, four grandchildren (Matthew and Patrick Moran and Lauren and Phillip Doster), and five great-grandchildren (Gwyndolyn, Alexa and Oakley Moran and Emma and Jonah Doster). She will be sorely missed but we take comfort in knowing that this hard-working mother and volunteer can now find rest. She will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband (Grover) and son (Cleve). Anyone wishing to remember Eloise by gifts may do so either to the American Red Cross or your local Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store