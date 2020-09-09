Eloise Newell Clark
11/29/1920 - 09/07/2020
Eloise Newell Clark of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, died peacefully on September 7, 2020 at the young age of 99. Eloise Thompson Newell was born on November 29, 1920 in Roxboro, North Carolina. She was the daughter of Hayden Wheeler Newell, Sr. and Pauline Baynes Thompson Newell. Her grandchildren and many friends fondly called her "Weezie!" Following graduation from Roxboro High School, she attended Women's College of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC (now UNC-G). She was First Chair Violin in the Women's Symphony Orchestra. After graduation, she moved to Tampa, FL to work at McDill Air Force Base during World War II. It was during this time that Eloise learned to fly under her friend, Betty Skelton, the World Champion Aviation Aerobatics Champion, flying in Betty's famous The Little Stinker. After the war ended, Eloise returned to NC and earned a Master's Degree in Physical Education and Health Science from UNC, Chapel Hill. She taught at UNC while attaining this degree. Eloise was the first Masters Level female faculty member hired in the Physical Education Department at Stetson University, DeLand, FL from 1947 to 1950. She taught Kinesiology, Anatomy, Health, Tennis, Archery and Fencing. She became a member of Pi Beta Phi. While at Stetson, she met Jefferson Wortham Clark, a law school student, whose father (Dr. Richard E. Clark) was a Stetson professor. They married in April 1950 at Stetson. Eloise and Jeff spent the next ten years stationed in various cities in the northeast while Jeff was a Special Agent with the FBI. During this time, Eloise was busy raising their 3 children and moving their family to each of Jeff's new assignments within the FBI. In 1960, they moved to New Smyrna Beach, where Jeff started a private law practice and Eloise was hired as the first female faculty member at Daytona Beach Junior College (DBCC). She was hired to begin the Women's Physical Education Program. She also taught First Aid, Community Health, Nutrition, and coached the Mens Tennis Team and the Archery Team. She retired after 23 years of teaching at DBCC. Eloise found much fulfillment in her 58 years as Head Counselor, Head of Canoeing, and Wood Burning Program Founder at her beloved Camp Ton-A-Wandah (TAW) in Hendersonville, NC. A cabin at the camp now fondly bears her name. She was loved and appreciated by many generations of campers. She began working at Camp TAW at age 23 and retired at age 93. The camp experience brought her great joy and many friends. Through the years, she enjoyed extensive foreign travel with her father, her sister, Nancy Daniel, and her daughter, Dale Ann. She loved music and delighted in playing violin, piano, bugle, trumpet, coronet, melodica and various harmonicas. She was a painter, and a leather-and metal-embosser as well as a wood burner. She was a member of the Daytona Beach Runners Club and literally ran enough miles to be inducted into the 15,000-Mile Club while she was 50-60 years of age. She was a lifelong Methodist. She was a member at First UMC in New Smyrna Beach serving on various committees. She later joined Coronado Community UMC. She was a Founding Member of the local Alpha Delta Kappa, a professional teachers' sorority, and the Panhellenic Council. In her last years of life, Weezie could be seen around town riding her red three-wheel tricycle, notably to the Dairy Queen: she LOVED her ice cream! Eloise was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Arlene and Nancy, and brother, Hayden. She is survived by her children : Kem Clark Moore (John); Jefferson W. "Chip" Clark, Jr. (Dawn); and, Dale Ann Clark; by her grandchildren: Jeffrey Graham Moore (Carol Andes), Kevin Clark Moore (Lee Thornton), and Noel Turner (Matt Hood); and by her great-grandchildren: Conner, Aidan and Jaxon. A family graveside service will be held in Roxboro, NC at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home in New Smyrna Beach, FL, when it is safe for family and friends to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Camp Ton-A-Wandah Scholarship Fund, 300 West Ton-A-Wandah Road, Hendersonville, NC 28739, under Weezie's name. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
. Now she's in Heaven where she always proudly proclaimed: "God MUST be a Tar Heel because He made the sky Carolina Blue!"