GAINOUS - WYNN FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - New Smyrna Beach
570 Washington Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5751
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Apostolic Faith Temple
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Apostolic Faith Temple
Elouise Ryans


1930 - 2019
Elouise Ryans Obituary
Elouise Ryans
February 3, 1930 - June 26, 2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Elouise Ryans, 89, New Smyrna Bch, who passed on June 26, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Apostolic Faith Temple. Interment will follow in Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church and from 9:30 AM until service time at Apostolic Faith Temple on Saturday. Mrs. Ryans was born on February 3, 1930 to the late Dora Wooten and Elijah Brown. She was a member of Pleasant Grove M.B. Church. She was preceded in death by her husband: Alfonso Ryans, Sr.; daughter: Laura Coates; brothers: Robert Brown and Jackie Walker, Sr. She is survived by her children; Alfonso Ryans, Jr., Janet Ryans, Guy Ryans, Carey Ryans, Sr., and Robert Ryans; grandchildren; Tracy Butler, Neal, Jr. (Kelly), Tony, Sr. (Angie), and Timothy Coates, Sr., Tamesha Ryans {Hugo}, Byron, and Desiree Halton, Carey Ryans Jr., Ashley Lewis {Larry}, Jenna, Kylie, and Taylor Ryans, Cortez Tarver, and Alyssa Crawford; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 3 sisters; Floretta Seibles, Doretha Wade, and Norma Brown {James}; 2 brothers; Richard Paul Walker, Sr. and Carl Walker {Patricia}; 2 aunts, Susan Walters and Louise Ravenell; son-in-law; Neal Coates, Sr. and a sister-in-law; Carol Walker; the Butler, and Brannon families; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended relatives and friends. GAINOUS-WYNN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 386-428-5751.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 3 to July 5, 2019
