|
|
Elsa Leonora Ingraham Keys
March 2, 1934 - March 18, 2020
Visitation for Mrs. Elsa Leonora Ingraham Keys, 86, Lake Mary, who passed on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 will be 10:30-11 AM on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, Orlando, Florida. Funeral services will be private and Interment will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Lake Mary, Florida. She was born Elsa Leonora Ingraham in Nassau Bahamas, British West Indies on March 2, 1934 which was a Friday. She was the third daughter and seventh child out of eleven children (Vera, George, Kenneth, Eric, Pansy, Rufus, Elsa, Basil, Dirk, Alice and Jean) to Mr. Rufus Harcourt Ingraham and Mrs. Mary Naomi Mason Ingraham. She graduated from Saint John's College in Nassau, Bahamas, with a Cambridge Certificate from Cambridge University, London, England in 1951. She matriculated at Bethune-Cookman College in 1952 and graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Science and Mathematics. She was not only an outstanding scholar at Bethune-Cookman College, but she sang soprano in the noted Concert Chorale under the direction of Stanley D. Kirton of Boston, Massachusetts. While at Bethune-Cookman, she was inducted into the Delta Alpha chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in 1953, making her the first initiate from Nassau, Bahamas. She held numerous offices, including President, for the Gamma Zeta Sigma Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Daytona Beach, Florida. She served 35 years as a distinguished educator and over the course of her career has received countless awards and citations. She taught 25 years in Volusia County, Florida (Turie T. Small Elementary School, Volusia Avenue Elementary School, Westside Elementary School, Campbell Junior High School and Campbell Adult Education Center) and 10 years in Dade County, Florida (Arcola Lakes Elementary and the Laboratory School at the University of Miami). She was affiliated with many organizations: NEA, FEA, CTD, National Reading Council, National Council of Negro Women, NAACP (Life Member), Epsilon Tau Lambda, Scholastic Honor Society and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (Life Member), just to name a few. She loved and served the Lord her entire life and was a faithful member and served with loyalty, love and honor to Saint Agnes Anglican Church (Nassau, Bahamas), Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church (Daytona Beach, Florida), Church of the Incarnation (Miami, Florida) and the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist (Orlando, Florida). She married the love of her life, Dr. James Henry Keys, Jr. on October 28, 1955. Of this union, they had one daughter, Tonya Vanessa Keys. James and Elsa were married for 56 years when Dr. Keys preceded her in death on December 29, 2011. Elsa Leonora Ingraham Keys had a thirst for learning and enjoyed reading, singing, public speaking, writing and reciting poetry. Survivors include her loving and devoted daughter, Tonya Keys Askew, son-in-law, Nathaniel Askew, and grand-daughters, Tonaysha Elia Askew and Natasha Rochelle Askew Mojica (Albert); great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Olivia Mojica and Albert Isaac Henry Mojica; sister, Jean Ingraham McDowell; sisters-in-law, Wanda Ingraham and Brenda Ingraham; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020