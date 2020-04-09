|
|
Elsie Henderson
March 1, 1929 - April 1, 2020
Graveside Services (Live Stream) for Ms. Elsie Henderson, 91, Daytona Beach, who passed on April 1, 2020 in Daytona Beach, will be 2 PM Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery . Calling hours will be from 5 PM until 8 PM today (Fri. April 10,) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Ms. Henderson was born March 1, 1929, to Ellis and Bertha Littles in Woodbine, Georgia. She attended the local schools in Camden County, Georgia . She was married to the late Arlester Henderson, Sr. She was a former employee at Eliot Hotel and the LaPlaya Inn in the Environmental Service Dept. and she will be remembered as a generous woman with a big heart, and enjoyed reading her Bible daily. She leaves to cherish her memory; her children, Cynthia Henderson, Audrey Fordham (Willie) , Arlester Henderson, Jr. (Glenda) and Willie Henderson (Gwen); 2 brothers, Willie Littles, Sr. and John Littles; 1 sister, Rose Webb; grandchildren, Antonio Moody (Wanda), Tanya Moody, Angelique Akins (Pastor Shon), Patrick Hayes, Isaac Sharper, Chadrick Hayes, Katrina Hayes, Arletha Mack, Tyresius Henderson, Janay Fordham, Anree Henderson and Mario Henderson; 29 great grandchildren; 10 great, great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and many sorrowing friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020