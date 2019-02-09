|
|
Elsie May Brady
11/28/1921 - 2/5/2019
Elsie M. Brady (nee Sleap) passed away peacefully at the age of 97 years old on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. A native of Staten Island, NY, Elsie and her family relocated to South Florida in 1970, and soon after she and her husband settled in Margate, FL where they lived for 30 years. Following the death of her husband, Elsie resided in her daughter's home in DeLand, FL for 14 years. Elsie is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Francis "Frank" J. Brady, and brothers Thomas H. Sleap III, and William B. Sleap.
Elsie was a loving wife and mother and devoted her life to being a homemaker. She was a talented seamstress, and enjoyed cooking, baking, arts and crafts, and shelling on the beach. Elsie was active in St. Vincent's Church in Margate, FL where she was a member of the parish women's club and volunteered at Sunday night bingo. She and her husband Frank enjoyed dining out and spending time with their grandchildren. In recent years, she traveled frequently with her family and enjoyed cruising. She fulfilled her "bucket list" by cruising to Bermuda and sailing across the Atlantic Ocean to visit the country of her family's heritage: England.
Elsie is survived by her two daughters, Elsie Kraft-Richmond and Eileen Thurber (Donald) both of DeLand, FL; and six grandchildren Melissa Price (Jeremy) of Sanford, FL, Amy Kraft (Sebastien Fortas) of New York City, NY, Michael Kraft, Jr. (Niva Ruvio) of DeLand, FL, Allison Richmond of DeLand, FL, Brian Conroy (Beatrice "Trixie") of Palm Springs, FL, and Marleen Kimball (Joshua) of DeLand, FL. Elsie is also survived by her 8 great-grandchildren, Andrew Maloney, Serena Maloney, Kendall Maloney, Landon Price, Brooke Price, Evelyn Fortas, Bono Zapata, and Jeremy Neate.
Visitation will be Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11am with Funeral Service at 2pm, both at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home, Orange City. Elsie will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at Forest Lawn North Memorial Park in Pompano Beach, FL. Condolences may be offered at www.DeltonaMemorialFuneralHome.com.
Elsie will be forever loved and missed.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019