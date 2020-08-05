Elsie O. ArminioMay 25, 1927 - August 1, 2020Elsie O. Arminio, 93, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Mrs. Arminio, a homemaker, was born in East Orange, NJ and had been a resident of New Smyrna Beach since 1973, coming from West Caldwell, NJ. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach and enjoyed sewing and playing BINGO. Survivors include one son, Gregory J. (Terry) Arminio of Edgewater; one daughter, Ellen R. (Noah) Dixon of West Hills, CA; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Giro Arminio in 1997. Funeral Mass will be 10 AM Monday, August 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Cremains burial will be at a later date in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair, NJ.