Elsie O. Arminio
1927 - 2020
Elsie O. Arminio
May 25, 1927 - August 1, 2020
FUNERAL MASS scheduled for Elsie O. Arminio on Monday, August 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach, HAS BEEN CANCELLED. The family will reschedule at a later date. Mrs. Arminio, a homemaker, was born in East Orange, NJ and had been a resident of New Smyrna Beach since 1973, coming from West Caldwell, NJ. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach and enjoyed sewing and playing BINGO. Survivors include one son, Gregory J. (Terry) Arminio of Edgewater; one daughter, Ellen R. (Noah) Dixon of West Hills, CA; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Giro Arminio in 1997. Cremains burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair, NJ.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
