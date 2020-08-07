Elsie O. ArminioMay 25, 1927 - August 1, 2020FUNERAL MASS scheduled for Elsie O. Arminio on Monday, August 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach, HAS BEEN CANCELLED. The family will reschedule at a later date. Mrs. Arminio, a homemaker, was born in East Orange, NJ and had been a resident of New Smyrna Beach since 1973, coming from West Caldwell, NJ. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach and enjoyed sewing and playing BINGO. Survivors include one son, Gregory J. (Terry) Arminio of Edgewater; one daughter, Ellen R. (Noah) Dixon of West Hills, CA; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Giro Arminio in 1997. Cremains burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair, NJ.