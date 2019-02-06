|
|
Elsie R. Kiscadden Hoover
1922 - 2019
Elsie R. Hoover, 96, passed away at her Cypress Village residence on February 3, 2019. She was born in Lebanon, PA, and lived in Lebanon, West Reading, Ardmore, and Media, in Pennsylvania. She moved to Palm Coast in 2002, then to Cypress Village, Jacksonville, FL, in 2015. Elsie is preceded in death by her father, Cyrus Kiscadden, her mother, Mabel E. Zeller Horst, her sister, Ann Kiscadden Balyeat Knauss, and her brother, Eugene Kiscadden. She is survived by her husband of 74 years Richard E. Hoover; her three children, daughters, Carol Scarfo of Downingtown, PA, Patricia Neilson of Allen, Texas, and son, Richard C. Hoover (Joanne) of High Point, NC; granddaughter, Tracy Schaaf (George) of Wylie, TX; grandson, R. Gunny Scarfo, (Diana) of Brooklyn, NY; grandson, David Cutillo, (Ashley) of Plano, TX; great-granddaughters, Aldrin Scarfo and Leah Cutillo. Elsie enjoyed playing bridge, bowling and was an avid golfer. Elsie was a leader of the Ladies 18 Holer Group at Rolling Green Country Club in PA and her greatest golf accomplishment was a birdie on the 7th hole at Pebble Beach. She was a Life Member of DAR in Ardmore, PA. Elsie and her husband Dick, traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe. Her greatest pleasure is her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Palm Coast United Methodist Church on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elsie's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital @ Stjude.org. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com. The family of Mrs. Hoover entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
