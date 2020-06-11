Elva Joan WilsonApril 29, 1957 - June 6, 2020Ms. Elva Joan Wilson, 63, Daytona Beach, passed on June 6, 2020 in Daytona Beach, FL. Calling hours will be from 3PM – 5PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at R. J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc.. Ms. Wilson was born April 29, 1957 in New Port News, Virginia to the parents of the late Leroy and Rosetta Elizabeth Francis Crosby. She was a retired Supervisor at Spectrum Cable Co. She enjoyed cooking and she was a loving mother and grandmother that enjoyed life as well as others. She is survived by her children,, Jerwon Stephen (Sandra) , Calvin Wilson (Tamikka), Jerrel Wilson (Abrianna) and Keya Wilson, all of Daytona Beach, FL; 1 brother Daniel Crosby; 12 grandchildren ; other relatives and friends. Burial will take place at Hampton Memorial Cemetery, Hampton, Virginia under the direction of Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th ST., New Port News, Virginia 23607 (757) 380-0251.