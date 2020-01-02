|
Elyse Teresa Phillips
Nov. 30, 1963 - Dec. 31,2019
Elyse Teresa Phillips, CPA, passed away suddenly in Halifax Health Medical Center on December 31, 2019 after a valiant battle against colon cancer. For over three and a half years, she fought the disease with courage, optimism, and grace. She was born in Hoboken, New Jersey on November 30, 1963 to Lois and Malcolm Strang. Her parents predeceased her. She is survived by her loving son Bryce Phillips, her father Jim Freeder, her friend and ex-husband, Terry Phillips her sister Heather Stokes, many nieces and nephews, her beloved dachshund Chester, and her "team": Gery Walker, Karen Weiss, and Patty Bautz. Elyse graduated from DeLand High School and obtained a Master's Degree in accounting from Stetson University. She owned her own accounting firm in DeLand. In addition to her clients, she was the accountant for many charitable organizations. Elyse had been a member of the Rotary Club of DeLand since 2006 and served as the Club's Treasurer. She was a multiple Paul Harris Fellow and was Rotarian of the Year in 2015-2016. She had been on the Board of the Police Athletic League and served as its Treasurer for many years and was currently an ex-officio Board Member. She had served on the Board of the Salvation Army. She was on the Little League Council and was very active in Bryce's Boy Scout Troop 550. Elyse attended St. Peters Catholic Church in DeLand and was the Finance Chair for St. Peters annual Octoberfest for many years. She was an avid Florida State University fan, and loved sunbathing at the beach, reading, and cross fit. Elyse appreciated the support of her Rotary family, friends, and clients as she struggled with the cancer. She will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service and reception will be Tuesday, January 7, at noon at the Wayne G. Sanborn Center in DeLand. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Me Strong in her name (mestrong.net, or Me Strong, PO Box 1353, DeLand, FL 32724-1353) and join Team Elyse Phillips (at mestrong.net) for the Me Strong 5k on February 1, 2020 in DeLand.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020