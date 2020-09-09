1/
Emery Foss Smith Sr.
Emery Foss Smith, Sr.
08/13/1930 - 09/02/2020
Emery Foss Smith, Sr., 90, of Edgewater, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, at Halifax Health Hospice Care Center of Edgewater, Florida. He was born August 13, 1930 to Lorenzo and Edith (Foss) Smith in Claremont, NH. He was predeceased by his wife of nearly 53 years, Patricia Ann Garcia, who died on April 25, 2003. He is survived by brother Irving (Kathy) of Sunapee, NH; children Carolyn (Dan) of Ormond Beach, FL, Emery Jr (Julie) of Edgewater, FL, and Gail (Marty) of Sunapee, NH; grandchildren Tricia, Shawn, Jennifer, Eric, Christie, Jeremy, Joshua, Daniel, and Zackary; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great greatgrandchild; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Emery had a lifelong curiosity for learning and was expert in all the skilled trades. He was a successful building contractor in Florida and New Hampshire and served in the Marines performing electrical maintenance on helicopters. He especially enjoyed working with wood, building everything from remodeling boats to crafting furniture. Throughout it all, he was a dedicated husband and father always focused on his family and thoroughly enjoyed a good laugh. Burial took place at Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery, Edgewater, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
