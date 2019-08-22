|
Emma Hastie
07/18/1956 - 08/06/2019
Emma Jane Montgomery Hastie was born in Sumter, South Carolina July 18, 1956; the daughter of the late Isaiah and Para Lee Montgomery. She entered her final rest on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Orange City Florida at Halifax Care Center.
Emma entered Furman High School (from 1968-1970), as the first and only attending African American in her class. She graduated from Furman High School in 1974.
Emma led a full life providing servitude to the community as a Registered Nurse, obtaining her nursing credentials from Central Texas College and Lake Sumter Community College.
As a faithful servant of God and dedicated member of the Church of Christ, she volunteered her time in the community and church and was honored for her service by the AWANA (Approved Workman Are Not Ashamed) organization. She was also awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by the United States Department of the Army for her volunteer services.
Emma leaves to cherish her memory, a loving husband of 45 years-William "Bill" Hastie; a loving son Christopher (Christina) Hastie of Deltona, Florida; a devoted daughter, Zenobia Hastie of Altamonte Springs, Florida; and a treasured adopted daughter Chrystal Hastie of Sumter, South Carolina. She also leaves a legacy of grandchildren Maya Hastie and Chris Hastie II; as well as, brothers: Joshua (Janie) Montgomery of Columbia, South Carolina; Ray Charles Montgomery of Sumter, South Carolina; Bernard (Bernice) Montgomery of Sumter, South Carolina; sisters: Charlene (Tim) Lewis of Anchorage, Alaska; Linda Canty of Homestead, Florida; and Thomasina "Pat" Tillman of Columbia, South Carolina; Visla (James) Ealy of Charlotte, NC; Lisa (Lawton) Dupont of Columbia, South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Emma Jane was proceeded in death by her eldest brother Isaiah Montgomery Jr.
A memorial service will be held at Deltona Church of Christ on August 24, 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at: https://donate3.cancer.org in memory of Emma Jane Hastie.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019