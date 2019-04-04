|
Eric Donnell Pasley
04/22/1967 - 03/31/2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Eric Donnell Pasley, 51, Daytona Bch, who passed on March 31, 2019, will be 10 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, with Pastor P. A. Wilkerson, St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Bunnell, FL, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Apr 5) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 8:30 AM until service time at the funeral home on Saturday. Mr. Pasley was born on April 22, 1967 in Daytona Beach, Florida to Lillie Bell Beckton and the late Johnell Pasley. He worked in construction. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother: Lillie Bell Beckton, Daytona Beach, Florida; a son: Eric Pasley, Jr.; two daughters: Erika and Eryana Pasley, all of Daytona Beach, Florida; a brother: Dr. Brian Darrisaw, Indianapolis, Indiana; a beloved family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019