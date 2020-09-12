1/1
Eric Forrest Lindfors
1935 - 2020
Eric Forrest Lindfors
Oct. 9, 1935 - Sep. 5, 2020
Mr. Lindfors, of Port Orange, passed away quietly at Edgewater Hospice on 9/5/20. He was born to Alice Forrest & Eric Hubert Lindfors in Mt. Vernon, NY. Eric was a graduate of A.B. Davis HS and The Academy of Aeronautics, Flushing, NY. He served 8 years in the U.S. Naval Reserve, with 2 years active duty in the Panama Canal Zone. During this time, he met his wife Barbara Naumann of Yonkers, NY. Eric began working for Pan American World Airways in 1959. During his 32 year career, Eric rose to the position of Director of Maintenance Services in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. He also worked in Frankfurt, Germany; San Juan, PR; Montego Bay, BWI; Boston, MA; Amman, Jordan; JFK, NY and Miami, FL, retiring in 1990. During his interesting life he learned to fly, obtained his Marine Captains license, was a published prose author, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and the Flagler County Airport. He and Barbara previously lived in Coconut Creek, Cape Coral, Daytona Beach and Palm Coast, FL. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years Barbara, his son Eric Scott Lindfors (Janet) of Wilbur-By-The-Sea, his daughter Darlene Orr (Joseph) of Lake Mary and his brother William (Suzanne) of New Port Richey. Grandchildren Hailey Orr, Sydney Fraser (Colin), ENS. Joseph Orr USN, Sonya Lindfors, Olivia Lindfors and one great grandchild Charles "Charlie" Fraser. Predeceased by his parents and sister Alice Lindfors Noble. Donations in Mr. Lindfors' name can be made to Westminster-By-The-Sea Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
