Funeral Services for Mr. Eric Gordon, 18, Daytona Beach, will be 3 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Dec 6) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 2 PM until service time at the funeral home on Saturday. It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Eric Gordon on November 24, 2019. He attended Richard Academy. Eric was a loving kid who enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with his friends, family and looking after his mother. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Danny Gordon; He is survived by his mother: Vickie Gordon; 3 brothers: Adam, Cory, and Jason Gordon; a sister: Sara Gordon; 8 aunts: Tammy (Steve), Ruthie (Darrell), Lori (Jim), Danna (Jerry), Casey, Morgan, Kiera, Jordan, Angel, Stacy; grandparents: Ruth and Rosa; a host of other sorrowing family and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
