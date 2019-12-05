Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Gordon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Gordon Obituary
Eric Gordon
November 24, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Eric Gordon, 18, Daytona Beach, will be 3 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Dec 6) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 2 PM until service time at the funeral home on Saturday. It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Eric Gordon on November 24, 2019. He attended Richard Academy. Eric was a loving kid who enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with his friends, family and looking after his mother. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Danny Gordon; He is survived by his mother: Vickie Gordon; 3 brothers: Adam, Cory, and Jason Gordon; a sister: Sara Gordon; 8 aunts: Tammy (Steve), Ruthie (Darrell), Lori (Jim), Danna (Jerry), Casey, Morgan, Kiera, Jordan, Angel, Stacy; grandparents: Ruth and Rosa; a host of other sorrowing family and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -