Eric Morgan Filson
09/18/1978 - 03/13/2019
Eric Morgan Filson of St. Petersburg, FL passed away unexpectedly on March 13th, 2019. Born on September 18th, 1978 to Mark Filson (deceased) and Gail Carter Filson in Orlando, FL. Eric is survived by his mother Gail, sister Amy Filson, maternal grandmother Alberta Davis, and a large extended family. Eric attended Pine Ridge High School and Stetson University where he earned a scholarship for playing the string bass. After Stetson Eric enrolled in the United States Marine Corps and was a sharpshooter, who was stationed all over the world. Eric was an accomplished musician, computer programmer, dancer, traveler and life-long learner. He was employed as a computer programmer at a multitude of companies including Brand Yourself and Match.com.
A Celebration of Life Party will be held on the beach, June 1st at Winter Haven Park in Ponce Inlet, Fl. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Chase Academy's Technology Enrichment Program (www.tcaofvolusia.org).
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2019