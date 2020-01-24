|
|
Erika Theresa Hildebrand
Dec. 26, 1939 - Jan. 13, 2020
Erika Theresa Hildebrand, 80, of Port Orange, Fl, passed away Monday January 13, 2020. She was born December 26, 1939 in Danbury Ct., the daughter of the late Joseph and Magdaline Klopher. She was a member of one of the original founding families of Harbor Oaks. Erika was the widow of the late John M Hildebrand and is survived by her son John David Hildebrand (Nadine) of Oak Hill, her daughter Linda M Hildebrand of Port Orange, her grandson's David and Jesse Hildebrand, her companion, Don Gruber and her daughter in law, Cindy Hildebrand and her nephew, Hal Klopfer. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Sunday February 2, 2020 at Cardwell, Baggett and Summers Funeral Home, 301 Big Tree Rd, South Daytona.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020