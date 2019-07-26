Home

Ernest Edwin Wheaton Sr.


1937 - 2019
Ernest Edwin Wheaton Sr. Obituary
Ernest Edwin Wheaton, Sr.
April 1, 1937 - July 20, 2019
Ernest Edwin Wheaton, Sr., age 82, of Ormond Beach, entered Heaven peacefully on July 20, 2019 after bravely fighting Alzheimer's for several years. Born in Front Royal, Virginia to Earnest and Helen (Coverstone) Wheaton on April 1, 1937. He met the love of his life and the two were married on March 23, 1962; they had two children. Leaving behind all he knew to follow after Jesus, he moved to New Smyrna Beach in 1972. The family eventually moved to Ormond Beach in 1976. Ernest spent many years of his life dedicated to ministry; traveling to preach and help build churches in other countries. In 1978 Ernest started W.W. Truss Company in Ormond Beach where he stayed busy until his "retirement" in the 1990's. His "retirement" years were spent vacationing in the Smoky Mountains with his wife and grandchildren. Ernest never one to keep still; found a new love of woodworking, but always found time in the evenings for a bowl of Butter Pecan ice-cream and watching a western with his "woman". He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Colleen. Ernest was a devoted husband for 57 years, as well as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. Of the many titles he carried, his most treasured one was that of 'Graddy', as he was affectionately known by his grandchildren and great-grands. He is survived by his wife, Carol, his two children: Melody (Artie) Rose, and Ernie (Kelly) Wheaton, Jr.; five grandchildren: Billy (Nicole), Carol, Ernie III, Lucas, and Savannah; three great-grandchildren: William, Sarah, and Emily. He is also survived by his sister, Louise (Boyd) McClellan and brothers, Charles (Pat) Wheaton and Alvin (Ardie) Wheaton. Also left to cherish his memory are a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 26 to July 28, 2019
