Ernest G. Wade
June 25, 2020
Ernest G., age 96, of Palm Coast, FL was called home on June 25th, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 70 years, Bea Shuba-Wade; adoring daughter, Jennifer Wade; son, Ernest Wade; grandson, Aaron Wade; many nieces, nephews who he loved greatly. Ernest was born in Lawrence, MA and grew up with three sisters, Mildred, Barbara, and Idabelle, all who predecease him. Ernie graduated from the University of Maryland who he supported his entire life. Go Terps!! Ernie was a WW II vet serving as a radio man 2nd Class in the Navy. He served in New Port, RI and New York, NY in the 5th Division Port Blakely, Washington, DC. He was honorably discharged on March 25, 1946 and received a WWII victory medal, good conduct medal and the American Theater of Operation Medal. Ernie worked for the US Government as a Supervisor of Budgets for the Navy until he retired in 1986. Ernie enjoyed playing bridge, shuffleboard, and horseshoes at Sea Colony where he and Bea resided for 30 years. Ernie loved nothing more than Jesus, his wife and traveling the world with her. He was the kindest man you could ever meet. In lieu of flowers please perform random acts of kindness in Ernie's memory. He was a devoted Christian and regularly attended Church at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of SEAS RCC for more than 30 years where he started the Divine Mercy Chapel and was in the Legion of Mary for 17 years. A Mass of Christian Burial for Ernest will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with his visitation starting at 2 p.m. in the Church. Mr. Wade's family has entrusted services to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences can be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com
.