Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
(386) 322-5373
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Newcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Reams Newcomb


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Reams Newcomb Obituary
Ernest Reams Newcomb
Dec. 9, 1944 - March 13, 2020
Ernest Reams Newcomb, 75, of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away on March 13, 2020. He was born on Dec 9, 1944 in Clover, VA to Maynard and Hannah Newcomb, who later divorced. Ernest was a member of Tomoka Christian Church and the Volusia County Gator Club. He is a Veteran of the United States Army, having also served as part of the Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. He also helped mentor future aviation professionals through seminars and on an individual basis. Ernest is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Teresa Newcomb and his beloved daughter, Jennifer Newcomb. He also leaves behind his siblings, Vivian Lawson (Norman), Donnie Newcomb (Jean) and step-mother, Zelda Guill (John) and nieces and nephews. He joins his parents and brother, Kent (Kay), in Heaven. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date once gatherings are able to take place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts made in memory of Ernest be designated for the Mayo Clinic – Jacksonville Pulmonary Department in honor of Dr. Augustus Lee at www.philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc. To share memories or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -