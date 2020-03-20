|
|
Ernest Reams Newcomb
Dec. 9, 1944 - March 13, 2020
Ernest Reams Newcomb, 75, of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away on March 13, 2020. He was born on Dec 9, 1944 in Clover, VA to Maynard and Hannah Newcomb, who later divorced. Ernest was a member of Tomoka Christian Church and the Volusia County Gator Club. He is a Veteran of the United States Army, having also served as part of the Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. He also helped mentor future aviation professionals through seminars and on an individual basis. Ernest is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Teresa Newcomb and his beloved daughter, Jennifer Newcomb. He also leaves behind his siblings, Vivian Lawson (Norman), Donnie Newcomb (Jean) and step-mother, Zelda Guill (John) and nieces and nephews. He joins his parents and brother, Kent (Kay), in Heaven. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date once gatherings are able to take place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts made in memory of Ernest be designated for the Mayo Clinic – Jacksonville Pulmonary Department in honor of Dr. Augustus Lee at www.philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc. To share memories or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020