Ernest Rieth
04/20/2019
Ernest (Ernie) C. Rieth, of Ponce Inlet, passed away Saturday the 20th of April, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School and was a member of Arista. Ernie graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Industrial Management. After graduation he joined the Navy serving as a Gunnery Officer on the USS Hermitage. Ernie began his civilian career as an Industrial Engineer working at Anaconda Wire and Cable and the Schaefer Brewing Company. He then spent 23 years with the United Parcel Service, Air Division. After retiring from UPS, Ernie traveled by boat to Florida, a lifelong dream. He docked at the Halifax Harbor Marina in 1989 where he met his wife. Ernie and his wife both enjoyed boating and traveling. Ernie is survived by his wife Margaret (Marty) McCormick. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday May 11, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home, Port Orange. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 3 to May 5, 2019