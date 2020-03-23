|
|
Ernestene Newsom
08/03/1924 - 03/10/2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ernestene "GG" Newsom, mother, grandmother and dedicated friend to so many on Tuesday March 10th. Her 95 years were the definition of a life well lived in devotion to her family, friends and God and she will be deeply missed.
Born in Bloomfield, Indiana August 3rd, 1924 to parents Thurman Allen and Edna Mae McIntosh, GG and her five siblings, spent much of her childhood confronting the realities of the great depression which greatly influenced her frugal and hardworking nature. In 1941, GG moved to what would become her hometown for 57 years, Worthington, and along with her husband Searl Newsom Jr., began operating our beloved family farm.
After Searl's passing in 1992, GG packed up and moved to be close to her daughter Darlene, son-in-law Dr. Joseph C. Sinex MD and grandchildren Jim, Julie and Kathy in the Ormond Beach area.
The family cannot express fully the appreciation we have for the wonderful care provided by Riviera Senior Living during GG's last few years. It was such a comfort to know that her needs were always met, and we cannot imagine the level of commitment required to provide such excellent love and care.
There are no words to express the influence GG had on so many lives. Simply put, she was loved by all who knew her. Her warmth and kindness filled any room and her care for others and guidance in times of need will never be forgotten, it sustained us all through many of the demanding experience's life can present you. We are honored to have had the time we shared with her. She was our rock and we leaned on her often, we are just lucky she had the strength and capacity for so much love.
She is survived by her daughter Darlene and son-in-law Dr. Joseph Sinex MD, grandchildren Jim, Julie and Kathy, great-grandchildren Harrison, Patricia, Jolene, Rebecca, Michael, Stephanie, Tiffany, David, great-great grandchildren William, Bella-Grace, Edward, Chadwick and Rosalie, and a large extended family.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.welchcornett.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church and .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020