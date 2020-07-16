1/1
Estella Sarah Wesley Dailey
1920 - 2020
Estella Sarah Wesley Dailey
January 2, 1920 - July 12, 2020
Graveside Services for Mrs. Estella Sarah Wesley Dailey, 100, Daytona Beach, who passed on July 12, 2020, will be 11AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Mrs. Dailey was born January 2, 1920, in Tallahassee, FL to Horace and Elenora Thomas Wesley. She moved to St. Augustine, FL where she married Alonzo Dailey and spent her time as a homemaker. She was a God-fearing woman and she attended Butts Temple Church. She was loving, caring and a diva. She enjoyed baking jelly cakes and shopping at thrift stores. Mrs. Dailey was better known as Grandma Stella and she was the backbone of the family. She is survived by 2 daughters, Geneva Sumpter and Yvonne Johnson (Jimmy); daughter-in-law, Mattie Dailey; grandchildren, Gregory Horn (Theresa), Cheryl Richardson (Roosevelt), Lashan Harris (Willie), Adrain Johnson, Tarrod Johnson, Genise Brim (Walter), Jerry Sumpter (Sharon), Tyrone Sumpter, Sherrelle Sumpter, Wendy McBean, Sheila McBean, Chris McBean, Ronnie Dailey and Sandy Dailey; great grandchildren, Antoine, Sheldon, Tyrice, Shmarree, Tequila, Sherrod, Durrelle, Andre, Devon Deeshari, Shaniya, Ashley, Katlyn, Philip and Holly; a host of great-great grandchildren.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
