Esther Ellen Twell Piper
Nov. 24, 1940 - Jan. 24, 2020
Esther Ellen Tewell Piper, age 79, passed away in peace January 24, 2020 in Hospice care, Ormond Beach, FL. Esther was the oldest of four children born to Lola and Roy Tewell. She was born November 24, 1940 at home in Birds, Illinois. She married the love of her life, John Piper, June 5, 1965 in Onley, Illinois. Esther is survived by her sweetheart of 54 years. They had many successful years owning a restaurant and pool hall in Summer, Illinois. Their love for one another was out of a storybook. Together they were business partners, travel buddies, club members and community volunteers. They rode their motorcycle around the 48 states, Mexico, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Gaspe Peninsula, Canada. Esther and John managed Oceans Four Condominium for 2 years and Surfside North Condominium for 21 years. She has been a resident of Ormond Beach, FL since 1988. As well as traveling she had a passion for crocheting, solving puzzles and estate sales. Esther was a gifted hostess and hosted annual Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for multiple people. She was a loyal friend to many and loved by all that met her. She was a member of P.E.O., an original member of the Beach Belles, and FL1H, Daytona Beach Gold Wing Motorcycle Association. She had a bright and loving personality and was known for her gift to sense when people needed her help. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life. Esther was an amazing wife, mom, daughter and friend to many and she will be missed by all that cherished by all. Esther is preceded in death by her father, Roy Tewell and mother, Lola Tewell, brother Jerry Tewell and infant son, Tommy Piper. She is survived by brother Wayne Tewell, sister Debbie Piper. She leaves behind daughters are Tonya Johnson, and Kay Boren, and son Roy Piper, grandchildren Mark (Scooter) Boren, Jennifer Boren, Jennifer Johnson, Michael Johnson, and Josh Johnson as well as sisters in-law, Jenny Pauley, Rosalie Redcorn, Jane Bowman, and brother in-law, Joe Piper and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. She loved her dogs Sadie, Baby and Peanut with all of her heart. Esther leaves a rich legacy of loved family and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday February 15, 2020, 11:00 AM at Dale Woodward Funeral Homes 167 Ridgewood Ave. Daytona Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Halifax Health Hospice 235 Booth Rd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020