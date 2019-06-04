|
|
Esther Howard Langston
June 22, 1929 - June 4, 2019
Esther Howard Langston of DeLand, Florida, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on June 4, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1929 in Plant City, Florida to Armour Jackson and Pearl Davis Howard.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Naomi Howard Forbes, brother Keith Howard and her beloved husband Dr. Paul Truett Langston. She is survived by children Claire Beth Link (Butch), Erin Langston (Alan Ziegler), and Howard Langston (Teri). She adored her grandchildren Jennifer Tyser (Darby), John Paul Link (Jennifer), Adam Link (Lindsay), Paul Langston, and Daniel Langston; great grandchildren Raigen, Mason, Nick, Clayton, Carson, Tanner and Truett, and great great grandson, Ethan who all adored her in return.
Esther graduated with honors from Florida State University in 1950 and taught music at a number of schools before coming to DeLand in 1960. Locally she taught music at George Marks Elementary School in DeLand and provided many private piano lessons to grateful students. She opened her home and provided many a meal for her husband's students from Stetson University. Her contributions to her community are too many to mention. She lived her life devoted to the needs of others.
Service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 3:30. Memorials may be made to Dr. Paul T. Langston Memorial Endowed Organ Scholarship or Jenkins/Langston/Fort Trinity Scholarship Fund
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019