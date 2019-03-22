Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Holly Hill
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Holly Hill, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
South Haven Christian Church
2430 Tomoka Farms Rd.
Port Orange, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Sita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Marie Sita

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Esther Marie Sita Obituary
Esther Marie Sita
12/14/2018
Esther Marie Sita, 82, Port Orange, FL, died on December 14, 2018. Esther is survived by two sisters, Shirley Sprague, South Daytona, and Mary Gaines, Foley, AL, three Sons, Joseph, Port Orange, James, New York, and Jeff, Port Orange, and their spouses. Esther had three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service Sunday, March 31st at 10:00am at South Haven Christian Church, 2430 Tomoka Farms Rd., Port Orange. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now