Esther Marie Sita
12/14/2018
Esther Marie Sita, 82, Port Orange, FL, died on December 14, 2018. Esther is survived by two sisters, Shirley Sprague, South Daytona, and Mary Gaines, Foley, AL, three Sons, Joseph, Port Orange, James, New York, and Jeff, Port Orange, and their spouses. Esther had three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service Sunday, March 31st at 10:00am at South Haven Christian Church, 2430 Tomoka Farms Rd., Port Orange. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019