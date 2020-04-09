Home

Ethel Humphrey Greer


1927 - 2020
Ethel Humphrey Greer Obituary
Ethel Humphrey Greer
July 15, 1927 - April 5, 2020
Ethel Humphrey Greer, 92, of Port Orange passed away Sunday April 5, 2020. She was born July 15, 1927 in Metter, Georgia, the daughter of the late Russell and Iris (Lanier) Humphrey. Mrs. Greer was a cafeteria manager for Volusia County Schools for 25 years before retiring from Spruce Creek Elementary. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of South Daytona. She was the widow of the late George C Greer and is survived by her, daughter Diana Skaggs and son William (Bill) Griffis. Grandchildren: Craig Skaggs, Kristine Frisone, Mark Skaggs, Michael Skaggs, Lisa Griffis, Justin and Jason Griffis. Great Grandchildren: Bailey, Mark and Zachary Skaggs, Ky, Kourtney and Kade Frisone. Great Great Grandchildren: Arriana and Jayce Johnsen. She was predeceased by her two sons, David Russell Griffis in 1970 and Joseph Kerry Griffis in 2019. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
