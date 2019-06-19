|
Ethel J. Cochran
May 8, 1935 - June 18, 2019
Ethel J. Cochran, age 84, of Oak Hill, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home. Born in Lake Wales, Florida to Charles Henry and Vivian Wilkinson Clark; Ethel was a lifelong resident. A homemaker, Ethel enjoyed traveling in her younger years. She loved to fish and especially turtle fishing. Ethel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her 2 daughters, Rita (Joe) Freidell and Rhonda White; 2 sons, Johnny (Barbie) Cochran and Ronnie Cochran, all of Oak Hill; 22 grandchildren; numerous great and great, great grandchildren; brother, Edward "Man" (Sandie) Clark, of Oak Hill; 2 sisters, Vergie Clark, of Oak Hill and Gayle (Johnny) Freeman of Mims. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, husband of over 40 years, John Benton; 2 sons, Jerry and Ferlin Cochran; 2 daughters, Donna and Robin Freeman; 2 brothers, Charles Clark, Jr. and Robert Clark; 2 sisters, Edith Hunter and Ilean Speer. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Oak Hill with the Reverend Donald Shobert, officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends will be received on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder's Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019