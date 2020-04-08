|
|
Ethel Lee Davis Blake
Sept. 10, 1922 - April 3, 2020
Graveside Service for Mrs. Ethel Blake, 97, of New Smyrna Beach will be 1 PM, Friday, April 10, 2020, at Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 11 AM-12:30 PM on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home. During the 11th hour, just before midnight on Friday, April 3, 2020, the Matriarch of the Blake/Davis family quietly and firmly grasped her Master's hand and made her earthly transition to her home in heaven. She was born in New Smyrna Beach, FL on September 10, 1922, the daughter of Lucius and Bessie Meeks Davis, both of whom predeceased her. Ethel was educated in the Volusia School system, where she attended Kimball Elementary School and Chisholm High School, where she graduated in 1940. She matriculated at Florida Agriculture and Mechanical College/University (FAMU) earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Early Childhood Education in 1943. Ethel met and married Julius R. Blake, July 27, 1943, who predeceased her. As a military wife, Ethel traveled and lived a blissful life with her Air Force husband and children. Some of their military assignments included: Roswell, NM; Lake Charles, LA; Oscoda, MI; and Mascoutah, IL. After moving back to New Smyrna Bch in 1963, she reunited with Allen Chapel AME Church where she devoted her life to her family, her church and the community. She spent over 80 years of her life living out her passion for teaching and training children, youth and young adults. Her first teaching assignment was in Deland, where she taught 7th grade for two years. Before retiring, she taught at Read Pattillo and Chisholm as a per diem teacher. She taught (free) piano lessons to generations of families and friends in her beloved community. Her Pride and Joy was planning and presenting piano/music recitals for her students. She leaves a legacy of love to her devoted children: Patricia Blake-Harris, New Smyrna Beach, Florida and Eric Blake (Mary), Atlanta, Georgia; four loving grandchildren: Kevin Plaskett, Snellville, Georgia; Lee Blake (Tashlyn), Lewisville, Texas; Erica Payne (Micah), Silver Spring, Maryland and Erin Blake, Atlanta, Georgia; four precious great grandchildren: Jada Eva-Marie, Ezekiel Marion-Samuel, Lee Kealamauloa and Maxwell Victor; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family will have a Memorial Celebration honoring the life of Ethel Blake in the very near future, and your attendance would be appreciated. GAINOUS-WYNN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 386-428-5751.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020